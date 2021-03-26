The US blocks Venezuela’s attempt to have the WTO review sanctions against it

GENEVA, March 26 (Reuters) – The United States on Friday prevented Venezuela from initiating a procedure in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the framework of its dispute over sanctions applied by Washington, arguing that the South American country does not have a legitimate government.

Venezuela planned to request the formation of a WTO panel to determine whether the sanctions imposed on it by the United States in 2018 and 2019 violated global trade rules.

The United States asked that the request be removed, to which Venezuela refused, which led to the suspension of a WTO meeting on the issue and other trade issues, an official with the Geneva-based organization said.

The spokesman for the United States trade representative, Adam Hodge, said that the request for the formation of the panel was illegitimate because the government of President Nicolás Maduro did not act on behalf of the Venezuelan people.

“The United States will reject any effort by Maduro to misuse the WTO to attack US sanctions that seek to restore good human rights practices and democracy in Venezuela,” he said in a statement.

An official in Geneva said Peru, Brazil and Colombia supported the US position, while Cuba and Russia said Venezuela had the right to submit the request.

Friday’s events leave the WTO in a difficult position, as the suspension of the meeting also canceled discussions of other disputes and a request from more than 100 countries to restore the body’s rules on appeals to resolve disputes.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)