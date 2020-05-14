The United States said on Wednesday that it included Cuba on its black list of countries that do not fully collaborate in the fight against terrorism, denouncing the presence on the island of Colombian guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Cuba joined four other U.S. adversaries – Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Venezuela – who failed to obtain certification in 2019 under a U.S. antiterrorism law that affects exports of defense goods and services.

“This is the first year that Cuba has been certified as not fully cooperating since 2015,” the State Department said in a statement.

The text cited the presence in Cuba of ELN negotiators, who traveled to Havana in 2017 to hold peace talks with the Bogotá government but have not returned.

“Cuba’s refusal to productively engage with the Colombian government demonstrates that it is not cooperating with the work of the United States to support Colombia’s efforts to guarantee just and lasting peace, security, and opportunities for its people,” the State Department said. .

Colombian Conservative President Iván Duque, an ally of the United States, interrupted dialogue with the ELN after a car bomb attack in January 2019 at a Bogotá police academy killed 21 recruits and wounded more than 60 uniformed personnel. .

The militants have been demanding, unsuccessfully, that Colombia grant a safe-conduct for their negotiators to return from Cuba.

Revolted against the State since 1964, the Guevarist ELN is considered by the Colombian government as the last active rebel group in the country, after the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) reached a historic peace agreement with the government of Juan Manuel Santos in 2016.

– “Victim of terrorism” –

For Cuba, the State Department certification will have little practical effect since the island does not import weapons from the United States, its archrival for six decades.

But this measure adds to the growing pressure from the Donald Trump government on Havana, which distances Washington from the reconciliation efforts promoted by its predecessor, Barack Obama.

The Cuban government was quick to react, accusing the United States of “a long history of terrorist acts” against it.

“Cuba is a victim of terrorism. There is a long history of terrorist acts committed by the United States government against Cuba and the complicity of the US authorities with individuals and organizations that have organized, financed and executed those actions from US territory,” he tweeted in English the director of American affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos F. de Cossio.

The official included the late anti-Castro Luis Posada Carriles and Orlando Bosch, whom Fidel Castro used to describe as the “bloodiest exponents of imperialist terrorism against” Cuba, responsible according to Havana for the attack against a Cubana de Aviacion plane in 1976 in the 73 people died.

He also targeted Guillermo Novo Sampoll, who was accused of hatching a plot to assassinate Castro during a 2001 summit in Panama.

For its part, the State Department accused the Communist government of Cuba of hosting not only the ELN rebels, but also several US fugitives from justice wanted on charges of political violence.

Among them, he mentioned activist Joanne Chesimard, convicted of executing New Jersey State Police Werner Foerster in 1973.

