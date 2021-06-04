The US begins shipping 25 million vaccines to countries “in need”

America will start “as soon as today” [por ayer, jueves], the shipment of millions of vaccines against covid-19 to countries “with immediate needs” in South America, Central America, Africa and Asia.

This was stated at a press conference by the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, who specified that “there are 25 million doses that will come out as soon as possible, very quickly, some of them will even come out as soon as today.”

The President of the United States, Joe biden, had previously announced in a statement its global distribution plan for the vaccines, which include a first batch of six million doses that will be destined for Latin America.

Six million doses for Latin America and Central America

Biden said in the note that the US does not share “to obtain favors or concessions”, but rather to save lives and “lead the world to end the pandemic.”

According to the White House, in the American continent the vaccines will be distributed between Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Haiti and other countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), as well as Dominican Republic.

The doses will reach those nations through the initiative Covax, the effort supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) to purchase and distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

Other regions and “partners”, also favored

In addition to the Latin American region, seven million vaccines will go to Asia, five million to Africa and more than six million to US partners.

“As long as this pandemic continues anywhere in the world, the American people will remain vulnerable; and the United States is committed to providing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home, ”argued Biden in the text.

The American Vice President, Kamala harrisHe called the president of Mexico this Thursday, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to inform you that the United States will soon share vaccines with the Aztec country, according to its spokesperson, Symone sanders.

Mexico, according to Biden, will receive these vaccines because it is a “partner and neighbor” of the US In addition, the US president quoted in his statement to Canada, India and South Korea as “partners”.

Harris also spoke with the Prime Minister of India on Thursday, Narendra modi; the president of Guatemala, Alexander Giammattei; the president of Caricom and prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith rowley.

Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen

This will be the first time that the US has shared with the rest of the world vaccines approved for internal use – those from Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen – since it had previously announced the shipment between May and June of 60 million doses of AstraZeneca, which still it has not received the go-ahead from US regulators.

On this decision, Biden insisted that “American leadership is essential to end this pandemic now and to strengthen the global health security of tomorrow, to better prevent, detect and respond to the next threat.”

These 25 million doses with which the United States began its global distribution plan are part of the 80 million vaccines that it intends to share with other countries in the coming weeks

“The United States will be the global vaccine arsenal in our shared fight against this virus, “he added.

There is a great inequality in the distribution of vaccines in the world, where, for example, the abundance of the United States contrasts with the scarcity of India, the current epicenter of the pandemic.

Specifically, 87% of the doses have been administered in high- and middle-income countries, while impoverished nations have received just 0.2%, says April data from the WHO.