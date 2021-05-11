The US authorizes the Pfizer vaccine for people over 12 years of age

15 minutes. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization for emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents over 12 years of age.

In this way, the FDA updated the permission it gave to Pfizer last December, when it only authorized it for those over 16 years of age.

“Pfizer-BioNTech’s expanded authorization for emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine is a significant measure in the fight against the pandemic“Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

The commissioner also assured that “parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency conducted a rigorous and comprehensive review of all available data. “. This before making the decision to authorize the vaccine for adolescents.

Pfizer does not rest

Canada last week became the first country in the world to authorize Pfizer’s preparation for people over 12 years of age, after the pharmaceutical company announced at the end of March that it was 100% effective in a study of 2,260 individuals in that age group. .

Pfizer was the only vaccine of the three authorized by the FDA in the United States (the other two being Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) that was available for 16- and 17-year-olds.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English), more than 2.4 million of these adolescents in the country received at least one dose of the Pfizer preparation until Monday.

Pfizer also began clinical trials of its vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years.

According to experts, the immunization of children, who make up about 20% of the US population, is essential to end the coronavirus pandemic. Specialists point out that the country is unlikely to achieve herd immunity until minors are also vaccinated.

To date, 152.8 million Americans (46% of the population) received at least one dose of the vaccine.