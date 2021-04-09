The US asserted that the regime has to speak is with Guaidó not with the White House

April 9, 2021 April 9, 2021

Juan Gonzalez, assistant to President Joe Biden and principal director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council of the White House, in an interview with CNN said in a message sent to the leader of the Venezuelan dictatorship, Nicolás Maduro, that they do not anticipate a direct dialogue between both nations.

“The conversation that Nicolás Maduro, Jorge Rodríguez should have is not with us, it is with Guaidó, it is with the broad front that he has been trying to form, which includes sectors of civil society, the private sector, about the future. of the country ”, he detailed.

He added that: “We are not going to impose conditions on that process, it is a totally Venezuelan process.”

On the other hand, González also mentioned the Cuban government and what was his relationship with the former president of the United States, Barack Obama

“Joe Biden is not Barack Obama in policy towards Cuba, I believe that both … the political moment has changed significantly, the political space has been closed a lot, because the Cuban government has not responded in any way, and in fact the oppression against Cubans is even worse today than perhaps it was during the Bush administration. So, I believe that at this moment those are the commitments that have been made, they will be made in some moments, we are very focused on various crises around the world, and also on the domestic situation ”, explained the official.

In 2014, then-President Barack Obama announced the beginning of a process to normalize relations with Cuba. In 2016, with Donald Trump in power, the White House changed focus and reinstated various sanctions against the island government. At the beginning of his term, Biden has not yet given signs to resume the diplomatic approach of the Obama era.