15 minutes. The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, demanded explanations from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for his role as “intermediary” in the transfer of Cuban doctors to Brazil.

“I want to express the US concerns about the role of PAHO in facilitating forced labor of Cuban doctors in Brazil.. You must explain how you became an intermediary, “Pompeo said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Secretary of State indicated that allegedly sent more than 10,000 “Cuban health workers to Brazil within the Mais Medicos program to strengthen health teams in the country, the most affected in the region by COVID-19 (more than 38,000 deaths and almost 740,000 cases).

Cuban doctors

Pompeo remarked that those who hire Cuban missions They should pay the doctors directly and not the government of the country, as this “benefits” the Cuban regime.

The salary that an applicant country pays for each Cuban professional varies, but workers receive only a small percentage of the money. The rest ends up in the coffers of the Cuban state, which ensures that these revenues finance the free health system on the island.

Cuba sent 34 brigades, which group a total of 3,337 doctors and nurses, at the request of the authorities of 27 countries in Africa, America and Europe, which so far have treated more than 61,000 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. , according to data from the island’s Ministry of Public Health.

“As we did with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Administration of President Donald Trump will demand the accountability of all international health organizations that depend on the resources of American taxpayers,” he added.

Trump announced in May the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO after criticizing the agency’s work during the coronavirus pandemic.