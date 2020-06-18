Much has been debated about the impact of video games on the behavior of minors. Some claim that it can make them aggressive, others have found that they are a great tool to develop their motor skills, and in some cases it could even be the best medicine. And is that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized doctors to prescribe EndeavorRX, which is not a new drug but a game for children between 8 and 12 years old with Attention Deficit Disorder and Hyperactivity (ADHD). The reality is that it is not a very elaborate game, with great graphics or immersive history, but Akdea Interactive’s EndeavorRX, formerly Project EVO, will go down in history as the first video game that can be legally marketed and prescribed as a drug in the United States. United.

The game, available for iPhone and iPad, underwent seven years of clinical trials that studied more than 600 children with the intention of discovering if it could really make a difference. The results ensure that a third of the treated children “no longer had a measurable attention deficit after playing 25 minutes a day, five days a week, for four weeks.”

EndeavorRX is an obstacle avoidance and object collection game whose good results in the studied patients were maintained until after a month of treatment, with the most common side effects such as frustration and headache, apparently mild compared to traditional medications . Although it is a treatment that is attracting attention, it should be noted that the study was carried out by doctors who work for the game developer and that even their conclusion is that the results “are not enough to suggest that the video game should be used as an alternative to established and recommended treatments for ADHD. “

Even so, it is one more alternative to treat the disease and others, such as Alzheimer’s, and it could also be the beginning of an era in which video games under medical prescription are part of the future of medicine. The next step for EndeavorRX is to launch the game in a massive way as the developers opened the registration only for a limited number of families. Now those interested in accessing the title should enter the Akili Interactive website and sign up for a waiting list to receive a copy.?

