The US announces sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of 10 of its diplomats

April 15, 2021

The United States announced on Thursday financial sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats, in response to cyberattacks and interference in the 2020 presidential elections attributed to Moscow.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that will allow Russia to be punished again, with “strategic and economic consequences”, “if it continues or promotes an escalation of its international destabilizing actions,” the White House warned in a statement.

