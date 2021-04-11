The US and the Philippines discussed measures on the incursion of Chinese ships

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart, Delfin Lorenzana, discussed their concerns and possible measures regarding the concentration of Chinese ships in the South China Sea.

In a statement issued by the US Department of Defense, the American country has highlighted its commitment to the Philippines and its interest in “maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific” and “rooted in International Law.”

Likewise, the statement noted that the US secretary has proposed “various measures to deepen defense cooperation” between both parties and has referred to the fact that they specifically seek to improve the situation in the face of “threats” in the South China Sea. .

On the part of the Philippines, it also issued a statement in which they endorse this cooperation and the commitment “with the Mutual Defense Treaty that involves the inherent right of the two states to self-defense, individually and collectively.”

The Philippines considered that the justification for the incursion of Chinese ships in this area supposes “an absolute disregard” of International Law and that “the claims of the Philippines have a solid basis” while the Chinese do not.

For years China has had a territorial dispute with Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines over several islands located in the South China Sea. Important hydrocarbon reserves were discovered on the continental shelf of these islands, especially in the Xisha Islands (the Paracel Islands), Nansha (the Spratly Islands) and Huangyan (the Scarborough Reef).

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and his Philippine counterpart, Teodor Locsin, expressed in a telephone conversation their “shared concerns” about the concentration “of ships of the Chinese maritime militia” in the South China Sea.

This was pointed out by the spokesman for the State Department, Ned Price, who specified that Blinken and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines warned about the concentration in the Whitsun reef.