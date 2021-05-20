The US and Russia begin a dialogue to reduce tension despite their “profound differences”

The United States and Russia gave this Wednesday I start a dialogue to relax the tension, with a first meeting of their foreign officials, Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov, who met in Reykjavik, Iceland, to bring positions closer, despite the “profound differences” between the two countries.

The American opened the meeting with a few words in which he stressed that these discrepancies are not “no secret”, after friendly greeting with Lavrov.

Then he hardened his tone and realized that The US will respond if Russia behaves aggressively against Washington or its allies.

Even so, he affirmed that the United States does not want an escalation of tension with Russia, but that all it wants is defend their own interests.

“That said, there are many areas where our interests intersect and overlap,” said Blinken, citing as examples the fight against the pandemic and climate change, the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea, or Afghanistan.

The US Foreign Minister assured that the world can be “a safer place” if there is a collaboration between the US and Russia.

Talk about everything “without exception”

Lavrov spoke after Blinken and was willing to address all matters “without exception” with his American counterpart. as long as the dialogue is “honest”.

The head of Russian diplomacy admitted that both countries “deeply disagree” when assessing the international situation and also in the necessary methods for its “normalization”.

“As you said, the state of relations between Moscow and Washington largely depends on the general situation in the world “, Lavrov said at the meeting, which took place on the fringes of the Arctic Council.

Lavrov stressed that both presidents, the Russian Vladimir Putin and the American Joe Biden, in their telephone conversations agreed on the need to cooperate in those areas where interests coincide and where a “positive result” can be achieved, especially as it affects “strategic stability”.

“Of course this [la reunión] it is very important to our relationships. So that we can clarify, as is the wish of our presidents, what to do with them, “he said.

Like Blinken, Lavrov showed himself open to talk with his colleague on the Iranian nuclear program, the situation on the Korean peninsula and Afghanistan, from where US troops will be withdrawing this year.

No news from the Biden-Putin summit

Lavrov and Blinken were expected to discuss the possible holding of a summit between the presidents of both powers, which could take place mid June in a European diplomatic country, although for the moment neither party has confirmed it.

Biden proposed to Putin during a phone call to meet soon in a third country, to which the Kremlin responded positively, Although Moscow had said that nothing was closed and that much depended on the meeting between Lavrov and Blinken.

If it occurs, it would be the first high-level meeting between the leaders of both countries since Putin and former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) met in Helsinki in July 2018.

After meeting with Blinken, Lavrov considered that the meeting, which lasted two hours, had been constructive, although did not confirm any agreement on a summit between Putin and Biden.

The Russian Foreign Minister assured that he saw Blinken willing to “remove the rubble” of relations with Russia, inherited from previous US administrations.

Wink at Putin

In fact, in a nod to Putin, the US Government on Wednesday exempted Nord Stream 2 AG from sanctions and its executive director, Matthias Warnig, in charge of the construction of the pipeline that will bring Russian gas to Germany.

This was announced by Blinken in a statement, where he explained that the adoption of this measure is “in the national interest” of the United States, although he also warned that his country keep opposing to this infrastructure.

The Washington Executive sent a report to Congress on Wednesday with a list of companies, vessels and individuals who should be penalized for its ties to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Within that list was the company Nord Stream 2 AG and Warnig, but finally Blinken said in the note that it has decided exempt them in the national interest of the United States.

The US will sanction thirteen vessels linked to this project.

At the moment Russian gas has to go through Ukraine on his way to the EU countries, but thanks to this project he would not have to cross Ukrainian territory and would go directly to Germany.

A rising tension

Tensions between the Kremlin and the White House soared after Biden called Putin a “murderer”, after which Moscow called for consultations with its ambassador in Washington, Anatoli Antonov, who has not yet returned to his post.

Following the announcement of the sanctions, Moscow summoned the US ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, and recommended that leave the country for consultations with his superiors, advice that he followed shortly after.

To this we must add the expulsion of diplomats, sanctions, and tensions by Ukraine, on whose border Russia concentrated a large number of troops, although it later announced its withdrawal.

Relationships have also been strained by friction over poisoning, arrest and conviction of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, whose health has deteriorated since he was sent to prison, where he is serving two and a half years of sentence.