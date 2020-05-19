Investing.com.- In the growing tensions between the United States and China, the World Health Organization (WHO) has come into play. Both giants are putting pressure on the body, each with its different motives.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to permanently withdraw the WHO funds, suspended since last April 14, including the country leaving the body.

“If the WHO does not commit to significant substantive improvements in the next 30 days, I will make my temporary suspension of funds to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership in the agency,” Trump warned in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. , according to El País.

We recall that the WHO has accepted an independent evaluation, promoted by the European Union, on the response to the coronavirus crisis.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed an independent investigation of the coronavirus, but with the WHO leading that investigation. Australia has lobbied for independent research, but not using the WHO. Several countries have supported research without the WHO, including the EU, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada and all 27 EU members, ”says José Luis Cárpatos, CEO of Serenity Markets.

In fact, China accepts this independent investigation, and challenges the US: “China is not afraid of an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, I hope that the United States is not afraid of it either. Regardless of where the virus originated, China’s stance is the same. But if the investigation finds that it originated in the United States, Trump’s re-election is doomed, “says Hu Xijin, chief editor of the Global Times on Twitter.

In addition, Xijin released this other message on his Twitter account: “The WHO should take note: President Trump said last week that the United States began developing the Covid-19 vaccine on January 11. But at that time, everyone, including China, knew little about this virus, where did the United States get the knowledge from? It should be a focus of the investigation. ”

And this one too: “China has announced $ 2 billion in aid against the virus and will make the Covid-19 vaccine a global public good once it becomes available. Trump is radically holding WHO and China accountable for the failed control of the epidemic in the world’s most powerful sovereign country. What a difference”.