The US and China must cooperate on the climate crisis, according to Kerry

15 minutes. US special envoy for climate John Kerry said Saturday that cooperation between the United States and China to curb the climate crisis and protect the environment is crucial and independent of the two divisions on human rights.

“There is nothing more important than cooperation between the United States and China on the climate crisis,” Kerry said in an interview published this Saturday by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Kerry traveled to Rome on Friday to participate in a seminar on current economic, political and ethical challenges, organized by the Vatican. During his visit, he met with Prime Minister Mario Draghi and several ministers, and this Saturday he was received by Pope Francis.

Asked if the discrepancies in human rights can stop this cooperation, Kerry hoped that this is not the case: “I hope not (…) Of course there are other critical issues, which I absolutely do not want to underestimate, each one of them extraordinarily important, but we are committed to trying to keep a separate climate path, that does not imply assignments in other subjects, “he said.

“The climate is the climate, an issue in itself, we will not give in to anyone’s human rights or other aspects,” he said. At the same time, he guaranteed that China accepts it because he declared that “one of the areas in which it” can cooperate with Washington “is the climate.”

Other topics discussed

Kerry cited that in his trip to Rome he addressed issues with the Executive such as digital transformation, ecological transition and the role of Italy in the rotating presidency of the G20 and as co-chair of COP26 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021) to be held in November in Glasgow (UK).

Regarding the Joe Biden administration, Kerry stated that is considering lifting the ban on vaccine exports. He also indicated that “his wish is for it to happen as soon as possible, now that it occurs above internal needs.”

This Saturday Kerry was received by Francisco in the Vatican, in the first meeting of Jorge Bergoglio with a high position of the Biden Executive.