The US allocates 266.5 million dollars to fight against coronavirus in Afghanistan

USA announced on friday releasing more than 266 million dollars in additional humanitarian aid in order to Afghanistan, mainly aimed at his plan to contain the coronavirus, while foreign troops continue their withdrawal from the country.

As the United States withdraws military forces from Afghanistan, our enduring commitment is clear, “said US Chief of Diplomacy Antony Blinken.

We remain committed through our comprehensive battery of diplomatic, economic and assistance tools to support the peaceful and stable future that the Afghan people want and deserve, “Blinken said.

The help will consist of teams protection, shelter, food and health and hygiene services related to the covid-19 pandemic. It also covers the “protection needs of the most vulnerable Afghans”, including women and girls at risk.

The 266.5 million dollars, made up of 157.5 million from the USAID agency and another 109 million from the State Department, brings US humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 to 543 million.

Twenty years after the start of its military intervention in Afghanistan in October 2001, The United States is in the process of withdrawing his last 2,500 soldiers. President Joe Biden has set a deadline of September 11, 2021.

Washington It has yet to make a decision on whether to evacuate the Afghan interpreters who worked with the US military, who now fear for their lives as foreign troops withdraw.

Twenty members of Congress asked Biden on Friday in an open letter evacuate “immediately “to the more than 18,000 Afghan interpreters and their families, who have applied for visas to settle in United States.

