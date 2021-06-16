The US alleges that there are no conditions for fair elections in Nicaragua

June 16, 2021

The Secretary of State of the United States (USA), Antony Blinken, stressed this Wednesday that “there are no conditions” for a “fair and free elections” in Nicaragua and urged the “immediate release” of the four presidential candidates recently detained by the Daniel Ortega’s regime.

In a statement, Blinken expressed its “strong support” for the resolution approved by a large majority of 26 countries in the Organization of American States (OAS) that calls for “the immediate release of the presidential candidates and all political prisoners.”

Given the recent repression of the regime and its lack of a thorough electoral reform, the conditions for free and fair elections this November do not exist, ”said the head of US diplomacy.

The Joe Biden government has imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on senior officials in Managua, including several direct relatives of Ortega and his wife and vice president of the Central American country, Rosario Murillo.

