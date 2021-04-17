The US aims to fight corruption in Central America to curb mass migration

The United States aims to fight corruption in Central America to curb mass migration, said on Friday President Joe Biden’s diplomatic emissary for Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the source of much of the growing influx of undocumented immigrants to the southern US border.

“Corruption is driving much of the instability and lack of development that has caused us to end mass migrations for several years,” said Ricardo Zúñiga, special envoy of the State Department for the Central American Northern Triangle.

“So we have a strong interest in ensuring stability and good governance in Central America and we want to work with those who have the same interests,” he said in an interview with AFP.

Zúñiga, who traveled to Guatemala and El Salvador last week and met with Honduran authorities in Washington, said the United States is making progress on its announced project to create a regional anti-corruption task force.

“There will be a task force led by the Department of Justice and other partners that will assist governments and public servants of Central America in their search not only for specific cases that involve acts of corruption, but also for systems that help combat impunity and prevent corruption, ”he explained.

“The concrete implementation is something that we are going to negotiate with partners in the region,” said Zúñiga, a Honduran-born American.

He stressed that in the Northern Triangle there are already efforts in pursuit of transparency: in civil society, in the prosecutor’s offices and in the independent press.

“There is a lot of work underway, which we will continue to support through our embassies and with the presence of our legal attachés and others,” he said.

The Biden administration wants to involve Congress as well.

Zúñiga recalled that US legislation already provides “tools” to identify and penalize individuals and entities involved in acts of corruption abroad, such as the Global Magnitsky Act. It also grants the State Department the power to deny visas to individuals accused of corruption.

But he assured that Congress “would be willing to consider” new provisions to support those who are working against corruption in Central America.

– “Victims of corruption” –

According to Zúñiga, both Guatemala and El Salvador and Honduras are asking for a “strong presence” and “help” from the United States to face the covid-19 pandemic, overcome the humanitarian crisis after two devastating hurricanes last November, and attract investment.

“From the perspective of the United States, all of that is fine. Our job is to try to create the right conditions in Central America that help to alleviate not only economic and social conditions, but also political conditions, particularly with regard to transparency and work against corrupt actors, ”he said.

Are the Northern Triangle countries interested in working with the United States to fight corruption, particularly after the mandates of two internationally backed anti-corruption bodies, the MACCIH with the OAS in Honduras, and the CICIG with the UN, were not renewed? in Guatemala?

Zúñiga reiterated the “disappointment” of the United States at the end of both missions, whose work he considered “historic in terms of identifying acts of corruption.”

“Those are sovereign decisions of the governments of Central America and we recognize it. But we also recognize that these commissions had very strong popular support. And we think that’s important, ”he said.

“We support the victims of corruption, because our own interests are also victims of corruption in Central America,” he added.

So, he said, while enforcing laws against illegal immigration at the border, and seeking to improve avenues for legal immigration, the United States needs to “create and foster” the conditions that allow people to build “lives of dignity, safe and prosperous ”in their countries.

It is a “difficult” and “long-term” effort, “but it is necessary for the national interest of the United States,” he emphasized.

And he warned: “We are losing opportunities.”

Zúñiga highlighted that the Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Central America and the Dominican Republic (CAFTA-DR in English) involved two-way exchanges for 57,000 million dollars in 2018.

“Think about where we would be in terms of the commercial interests of the United States, in terms of the social interests of the United States, if we looked for stable and prosperous conditions in Central America,” he said.