The US agrees with Uber and Lyft free transfers to get vaccinated

May 11, 2021

The White House announced on Tuesday an agreement with the transport companies Uber and Lyft to offer free rides to vaccination points in the United States (USA) until July 4, the date on which the Government wants to have vaccinated 70% of the population with at least one dose.

This new program will be operational in two weeks and will end on the Independence Day holiday on July 4, the White House said in a statement.

Lyft and Uber were already offering their services for free, but only in some states. In addition, beneficiaries had to justify that they could not pay for transportation to the vaccination point and that their medical insurance did not cover transportation costs.

Thanks to the agreement with the White House, now all trips to vaccination points will be free regardless of where users live or what their financial circumstances are.

