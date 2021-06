The “arbitrary” arrest of a third opponent in Nicaragua shows that President Daniel Ortega is a “dictator,” the US State Department said Tuesday.

The arrest of Félix Maradiaga, “the third Nicaraguan opposition leader arrested in 10 days, should resolve any remaining doubts about Ortega’s credentials as a dictator,” Julie Chung, the head of US diplomacy for the Americas, said on Twitter. “The international community has no choice but to treat it as such.”