The US advises against traveling to Japan two months before the Olympics

15 minutes. The Government of the United States (USA) advised against traveling to Japan on Monday due to the increase in cases of coronavirus in that country, which is only two months away from opening the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department issued two parallel travel recommendations raising the alert level for Japan from 3 to 4 (the highest).

“US travelers should avoid all trips to Japan”, the CDC noted.

“Due to the current (pandemic) situation in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of contracting and spreading variants of COVID-19. They should avoid all travel to Japan,” they argued.

This alert comes at a time when infections are at their highest in Japan. In addition, the vaccination campaign is not getting off the ground.

In fact, this Monday Japan mobilized its military to manage mass vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka.

The Japanese government maintains strict border limitations and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee itself recommended that participants shorten their stay in the country.

In that sense, he said that they enter the territory as close as possible to their competition and leave it once they have competed.