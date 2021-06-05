The US adds 559 thousand new jobs; companies do not find workers

Employers of USA they added the modest amount of 559 thousand jobs in May, above the slight increase in April, signs that many companies are struggling to find workers as the economy recovers rapidly from the recession provoked for the pandemic.

Last month’s growth was above the total revised April 278 thousand, reported on Friday Work Department, but well below the employers’ need for a workforce. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from the previous 6.1%.

The speed of the post-recession recovery took employers by surprise and sparked a scramble for available workers. The reopening of the economy, encouraged by substantial federal aid and the strong push for vaccinations, unleashed pent-up demand from people eager to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events, and visit friends and family.

There is a gap between the economy and the labor market, ”said Nela Richardson, senior economist at the firm of ADP payroll processing.

The job increase in May, he said, it is “bleaker than one would expect given the strong growth in the state of the economy.”

Many large corporations, including Amazon, Walmart, Costco and Chipotle, have raised the starting salary to attract job applicants. So have other employers: For the second month in a row, wages rose in May, a sign that companies are trying to attract more workers. Additionally, the average workweek remained high, indicating that companies are extending the hours of their current staff to try to meet growing customer demand.

But even so, the number of people who they worked or looked for work last month it fell slightly in May after three months of increases.

The biggest growth last month was in hotels, restaurants and bars, which added 220,000 positions. Stores lost employees for the second month in a row. And despite a strong housing market, the construction industry lost 20,000 jobs, its second month in a row of cuts, likely a reflection of tight supplies and exorbitant prices for construction materials.

The economy expanded last quarter at a solid annual rate of 6.4% and economists They forecast growth this quarter to reach a spectacular pace of 9% or more. All of this growth, driven by higher people’s spending, has sparked fears that the inflation rate will spiral out of control, but for now, it has mainly driven the demand for jobs.

emb