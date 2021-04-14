The US acknowledged that “now is the time to bring our forces in Afghanistan home”

15 minutes. The Secretary of State of the United States (USA), Antony Blinken, affirmed this Wednesday that “now” is the moment to withdraw the troops from Afghanistan, after fulfilling the objective that the country will no longer be a “refuge” for groups. terrorists attacking western countries.

The politician spoke after it was known that Washington will begin the process of withdrawing its military “before May 1”. In fact, it will “zero” the troops before the twentieth anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, which led the US to invade Afghanistan. This was explained Tuesday by a senior US official, who requested anonymity.

US President Joe Biden will officially announce the plan on Wednesday.

“Almost 20 years ago, after the US was attacked on September 11, together we went to Afghanistan to deal with those who attacked us and to ensure that Afghanistan would not again become a haven for terrorists who could attack any of us. . Together we have achieved the objectives that we set out to achieve“Blinken declared at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Therefore, he added that “now is the time to bring our forces home.”

The US withdrawal will be gradual and unconditional. This, with the aim of ending the longest war in its history before September.

President Biden’s decision sets a new withdrawal schedule. In addition, it erases the commitment of his predecessor, Donald Trump, to remove the troops from the country before May 1.

Currently, NATO maintains an advisory, training and education mission for local security forces in Afghanistan, with 9,592 personnel. The US contributes 2,500 military personnel. The rest are distributed among members of the Alliance and partners of the organization, such as Georgia. Germany has already assured that it will synchronize its departure from the Asian country with that of Washington.

Russian case

Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet Wednesday at NATO headquarters with Allied Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. They participate in a videoconference with the organization’s foreign and defense ministers to discuss the Afghan issue and the Russian military escalation on the border with Ukraine.

The head of US diplomacy recalled before his meeting with Stoltenberg that the NATO countries went “together” to Afghanistan, adjusted their presence “together” and will leave “together”.

“We will work very closely together in the coming months and weeks on a safe, prudent and coordinated withdrawal of our forces in Afghanistan. But even while we do that, our commitment to Afghanistan, to its future, will remain, “he said.

Regarding the concentration of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border, Blinken stated that it is the largest since 2014. That year the annexation of Crimea by Moscow took place.

Stoltenberg, for his part, expressed the concern of the allies about the “massive military concentration” of Russia next to Ukraine.

“Russia must end this military rally, stop provocations and de-escalate“he demanded.

On Afghanistan, he “welcomed” the opportunity to coordinate “closely” and consult with allies on the future presence in that country.