The US achieves a record of more than 4 million doses against covid-19

The United States government has broken a new daily record applying more than 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on Friday, reported White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar.

Miaminmundo / telemundo51

Shahpar also said it is the first time that an average of 3 million doses a day has been administered in the past week.

“Millions are coming together to accelerate our progress towards controlling the pandemic!”

The US government has applied 157,606,463 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of the total population, 101,804,762 people (30.7% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 57,984,785 (17.5% of the population) people have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Friday, April 2.

The first vaccine against the coronavirus was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

Dosage from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

To date, 80,845,236 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 72,997,571 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 3,617,377 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 30,683,019 COVID-19 infections and 555,904 deaths have been registered in the United States, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California It is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,675,389 infections and 59,611 deaths.

Follow him Texas which has reported 2,798,820 coronavirus cases and 48,787 deaths; and Florida with 2,071,015 infected and 34,238 deaths.

The fourth place is occupied by New York, with 1,894,608 infections, and which was previously the state with the most deaths, with a total of 51,567.

Illinois, for its part, is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,251,346 infections and 23,626 deaths.

RECORD DAYS OF DEATHS AND CONTAGES IN THE UNITED STATES

Wednesday 20 January: 4,131 deaths in a single day, according to NBC News.

Saturday January 9: 278,920 cases in a single day.

Friday January 8: 269,420 cases in a single day.

Thursday January 7: 268,883 cases and 4,110 deaths in a single day.

Wednesday 6th January: 268,840 cases, and 3,920 deaths in a single day.