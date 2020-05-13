The US accuses Venezuela and Cuba of not cooperating against terrorism

The United States government accused Venezuela and Cuba, along with Iran, Syria and North Korea, of “not fully cooperating” with Washington in the fight against terrorism.

“Yesterday, the State Department notified Congress that Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba have been included, under section 40A (a) of the Arms Export Control Law, on the ‘do not cooperate’ list fully ‘with the US in the fight against terrorism in 2019 ”, detailed the State Department in a statement.

This certification “prohibits the sale or license of defense articles and services” to the included countries and serves to inform “the American public and the international community” of their lack of cooperation, the firm details.

It is the first time that Cuba has been included in this list since 2015. After a period of rapprochement between Washington and Havana, during the mandate of Barack Obama (2009-2017), the United States has chosen to tighten its policy since Donald Trump assumed The presidency.

The State Department justifies this decision, alleging that members of the paramilitary group National Liberation Army (ELN), who traveled to Havana in 2017 to take part in peace negotiations with the Colombian Government, were still on the island in 2019.

“Citing protocols of the negotiations, Cuba rejected the request for extradition of the ELN leaders living in La Haban presented by Colombia, after the group claimed responsibility for the attack against the Bogotá police academy, in January 2019 , in which 22 people died and more than 60 were injured, “added the statement.

According to Washington, Cuba’s refusal to reach a compromise with Colombia “shows that it is not cooperating with the United States. in its support Colombia to guarantee a just and lasting peace. ”

As for Venezuela, the State Department notes that the president in dispute, Nicolás Maduro, and “members of his former regime” continue to offer “a permissive environment” to terrorists present in the region.

“Although Maduro,” the note reads, “was not recognized as the president of Venezuela during that period, his control within Venezuela effectively prevented cooperation with the United States. in their fight against terrorism ”.

Among these terrorists, the Foreign Ministry quotes members of the ELN and the other main paramilitary group in that country, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Further, Washington recalls that drug charges against Maduro weigh.

“The US Department of Justice He has filed criminal charges and charges against other members of his former regime for leading a narcoterrorist association with the FARC for the past 20 years, “the office concludes.