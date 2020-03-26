The US government announced charges against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his associates accusing them of turning Venezuela into a criminal emporium serving drug traffickers and terrorists.

EFE –

The US government announced Thursday charges against the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and 14 other figures of Chavismo, as well as against two dissidents of the former FARC guerilla for drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorism.

“I have a message for senior Chavismo officials: the party is ending,” Ariana Fajardo Orshan, Attorney General for the Southern District of Florida told a press conference.

Prosecutors in Florida and New York, where the charges were filed, assure that for the last 20 years, since the late President Hugo Chávez assumed power in 1999, the Venezuelan Executive has been conspiring with the FARC to enter US territory tons of cocaine.

The US Attorney General, William Bar, assured that since 1999 Maduro and other high-ranking Chavismo officials, such as Diosdado Cabello, president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), have been part of the “Cartel de los Soles”, whose name refers to the insignia worn on the uniforms of the high-ranking Venezuelan military.

According to Barr, Maduro, as “leader” of the Cartel of the Suns, and the other Venezuelan officials have worked with the FARC dissidents to bring about 250 tons of US across the Caribbean and several Central American countries, including Honduras. cocaine per year.

“Today’s announcement seeks to eradicate extensive corruption within the Venezuelan government,” said Barr.

This is the second time in US history that charges have been brought against a head of state after Miami prosecutors accused in 1989 of drug trafficking Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, who was arrested during the US invasion, prosecuted and imprisoned in Florida.

To bring the accused to justice, the United States offered $ 15 million for any information leading to the arrest of Maduro, $ 10 million for Cabello, and another $ 10 million for any lead to the arrest of one of these three figures: the Vice President. economic Tareck El Aissami; former Venezuelan general Hugo Carvajal, and former military chief Cliver Alcalá Cordones.

In total, the US filed charges against 15 Venezuelan officials or former officials.

The accused are the five mentioned above (Maduro, Cabello, El Aissami, Carbajal and Alcalá Cordones), as well as the Defense Minister of Venezuela, Vladimir Godfather; the head of the Interior, Néstor Reverol; Judge Maikel Moreno of the Supreme Court; and the former energy minister of Venezuela Nervis Gerardo Villalobos Cárdenas.

Former energy minister Luis Motta were also charged; a former military officer from the air force Oscar Rafael Colmenarez Villalobos; the cryptoactive superintendent, Joselit Ramírez; the former deputy director of the National Anti-Drug Office (ONA) and current military attache in Germany, Edylberto Jose Molina; as well as Rafael Antonio Villasana Fernández and Vassyly Kotosky Villarroel, both former members of the Bolivarian National Guard.