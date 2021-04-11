The US accused China of a lack of transparency at the beginning of the pandemic: “The results were atrocious”



The Wuhan authorities did ask not to lower the established social standards.

Photo: ALEX PLAVEVSKI / EFE

The US Secretary of State, Antony blinken, criticized this Sunday the lack of “real transparency” in China at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, something that he said contributed to its “rapid” expansion.

“I think China knows that in the early stages of covid-19, it did not do what it had to do, which was, in real time, give access to international experts, share information in real time, and offer real transparency”Blinken said in an interview on NBC television.

“One of the results of that failure (…) was that the virus got out of control faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it would have happened otherwise”, asserted the head of US diplomacy.

For this reason, Blinken urged to reinforce the global health system that includes a reform of the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent another similar situation.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic in absolute numbers, with more than 560,000 deaths.

However, the vaccination process has accelerated in recent weeks, with more than three million daily doses, so it hopes to have 90% of its population immunized by the summer.

Currently, the US has more than 70 million people completely vaccinated, through one or two doses depending on the vaccine administered, which represents 21.5% of the population.

On Saturday, the United States reached a new record number of vaccinated in a day with more than 4.6 million.

A team of epidemiologists from the WHO traveled in January 2020 to the town of Wuhan, in central China, to investigate the origin of the new coronavirus.

Since then, the disease it causes, covid-19, has caused more than 135 million infections and more than 2.9 million deaths worldwide.

So far, science has determined that the origin was zoonotic (transmitted to humans from other species) and that the first cases occurred in Wuhan, but precise information about the beginning is still unknown.

Keep reading: 40% of Marines have refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19