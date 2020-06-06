In the image, the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou. . / Raúl Martínez / Archive

Montevideo, June 6 . .- The Uruguayan Senate approved the urgent consideration project (LUC) in the early hours of this Saturday, a star project of the Luis Lacalle Pou government, whose approval period ended on June 7.

The Senate of that country reported in a statement that the Commission received during the three days of debates Ministers, authorities of the Executive Power and representatives of some 120 civil society organizations.

The LUC is a legislative package of 476 articles, including, but not limited to, health, education, housing and security measures.

The project had the support of the senators of the National Party (PN, center-right), the Colorado Party (PC, center-right) and Cabildo Abierto (CA, right), formations of the “Multicolor Coalition” that has governed Uruguay since March 1 and that they also make up the Independent Party (PI, center left) and the People’s Party (PG, right).

The Frente Amplio (FA), a left-wing coalition that governed Uruguay from 2005 to 2020 and the main opposition party, voted against the general project, although it did support several articles that were modified by the Commission.

In this sense, the Senator of the CA Guido Manini Ríos party celebrated the approval of this project through the social network Twitter, after the third day of debates that lasted 16 hours.

“We believe that it is a first step towards solutions that people urgently demand. Others are missing, but the path is marked … Together we will reach the Uruguay that we all want,” he said.

For her part, the FA senator and former Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian described this project as “obsolete” during her speech in the debate.

“The LUC is an obsolete mechanism. Those of us who have exercised the government in these last 15 years the ‘can’t’ did not exist either. We achieved things that were planned for 100 years in Uruguay that could not be solved,” he said.

During the debate sessions, one of the most controversial points was related to public security and legitimate police defense, on which FA Senator Charles Carrera denounced that the law “is committed to implementing the use of irrational force by the State”.

The FA also criticized that the LUC did not include any measure regarding the health emergency that Uruguay has been experiencing since March 13 due to the coronavirus.

The Executive sent the project to Parliament on April 23 and, since then, the Commission created for its discussion received some 160 delegations, modified 330 articles – many of them for formal or administrative reasons – and eliminated 35.

After approving the text, the project will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies, which has 30 days for discussion.