The Urdaibai reserve, in Vizcaya, in the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism

07/04/2021 at 09:04 CEST

The Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve (Vizcaya) this week hosted the ceremony for the delivery of the certificate of adherence to the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism granted by the Europarc Federation. In this way, the first phase of accession concludes and the reservation becomes the the only destination in the Basque Country with international recognition in terms of sustainable tourism.

This accreditation is a ‘roadmap’ to develop tourism based on the principles of ecotourism and respect for the environmental, social and economic environment, as explained by the Basque Government.

What’s more, will provide the opportunity to make this destination internationally known and thus increase support for the balance between its conservation and the sustainable development of the territory, “favoring the promotion of the region as a quality, responsible and safe tourist destination, a reference in the Basque Country”.

Urdaibai is an extraordinarily varied natural space, that is why it was declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO in 1984. Its heart is the Oka River, which rises from Mount Oiz and turns into an estuary when it reaches the town of Mundaka, creating some spectacular marshes full of life, both at low and high tide.

The Basque Government emphasizes that this recognition “is the consequence of the success of a collaborative and public-private project in a place like Urdaibai-Busturialdea, a Biosphere Reserve that has the objective of being a space for the experimentation of sustainable development.”

This work, they add, is aligned with the principles of the Basque Green Deal, which includes the principles of the European Green Pact and which pursues economic and environmental objectives under sustainability criteria, and also positions Urdaibai-Busturialdea as “the main sustainable tourist destination in the Basque Country”.

Once the first phase of accreditation of the space has been passed and the second phase of adhesion of tourism companies has begun, from the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve Service, the process of the third and final phase of the CETS will begin ( the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism), which seeks to adhere to the Urdaibai-Busturialdea Strategy to travel agencies that promote the commercialization of a sustainable tourism offer at the destination.

168 spaces in 20 European countries

Currently, a total of 168 spaces are attached to this European Charter for Sustainable Tourism, spread over 20 different countries.

The Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve encompasses 22,000 hectares. It is made up of a mosaic of cliffs, mountains, beaches, rivers and underground waters, which converge in the estuary with caves, natural forests, great biodiversity, as well as an irreplaceable geological heritage.

It also has archaeological sites, castles and medieval tower-houses, hamlets and small fishing ports. And it also has a tasty gastronomic offer and an interesting offer of leisure activities: cycling or walking routes, surfing or birding, among others.

In order to conserve the natural and cultural resources that comprise it, and to promote biodiversity and sustainable economic and social development, in 1984 UNESCO integrated Urdaibai into its MaB (Man and Biosphere) program, through its declaration as a Reserve of the Biosphere.

Subsequently, the designation is reinforced with the approval, on July 6, 1989, by the Basque Parliament of Law 5/1989 for the Protection and Management of the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve, which establishes a special legal regime for acts that they intend to develop in this space. The conservation function is aimed at the protection of genetic resources, species, ecosystems and landscapes.

Urdaibai constitutes a reserve of great natural wealth: 729 species of fauna, 821 species of flora, 86 habitats and 52 places of geological interest. 3 Special Conservation Areas (ZEC) and a Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA), integrated in the Natura 2000 Network. It has been a Ramsar Wetland of naturalistic interest since 1993 and is home to 85 species in danger of extinction or of community interest.