The University of the Basque Country / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea has made available to the health authorities all its personnel with experience in virological and diagnostic techniques based on PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction, procedure on which the diagnosis of COVID-19 is based), as well like all its material resources to collaborate in the eradication of this pandemic.

As reported by the vice-chancellors for Scientific Development and Transfer, Fernando Tapia, and Research, José Luis Martín, the UPV / EHU has made available to the health authorities 60 PCR machines or thermal recyclers, with which to support the analytical tests of COVID-19 coronavirus diagnosis, as well as numerous laboratories to work in this field.

On the other hand, all the people from the institution with whom the University of the Basque Country has contacted have shown their willingness to collaborate with the health authorities when they need it; Specifically, sixty experts in virological techniques and in diagnostic techniques based on PCR are already prepared to act as soon as they are instructed.

Delivery of other sanitary material

After carrying out an inventory of the material available at its facilities, the UPV / EHU has also delivered to the Health Department 9,000 masks, 110,000 gloves of different sizes, 1,250 gowns, 150 protective glasses, 1,000 caps, 1,600 hose and other material of various types (70% ethanol, absolute ethanol, surface soap, hydroalcoholic gel and alcohol-free hand sanitizer spray). Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, the UPV / EHU has been in contact with the health authorities to which it has shown its total willingness to collaborate with them in everything in their power.

The vice-rector for Scientific Development and Transfer of the UPV / EHU, Fernando Tapia, has highlighted the importance of the implementation of this program of permanent collaboration of the public university with the Department of Health of the Basque Government and with other health authorities. “Citizens can be sure that all our capacities, both in terms of infrastructure and qualified personnel, are already put at the service of society, a society whose needs, as a public university, we owe as a priority,” said the person in charge academic.