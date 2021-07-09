The ups and downs of youth employment in Spain before and after the pandemic

Shutterstock / Daniel Ferrer Paez ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gt53DoroY5Ps8HkdlvxWOw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/sFARynKKbjDJfHeh4xLjNQ–~B/aD05NjM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/1d89453cd8eed4d0d1a00f2d6ad20c0b” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gt53DoroY5Ps8HkdlvxWOw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0Mg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/sFARynKKbjDJfHeh4xLjNQ–~B/aD05NjM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/1d89453cd8eed4d0d1a00f2d6ad20c0b”/>

For the first time in Spain, young people have a future with fewer opportunities than their parents had, despite having reached higher levels of education. The current precarious employment model prevents them from achieving a certain stability and influences their professional skills.

In addition, they have difficulty entering the labor market and, when they do, they are faced with temporary contracts, involuntary part-time hours, overqualification and low wages. The labor participation of young people has consequences on their living conditions and on their expectations of personal and family development. And also in society, since they are the main asset for the necessary generational renewal of its human and social capital.

The bad data of youth occupation

In Spain, the latest crises have affected young people more intensely. Especially those who were looking for their first job and those with temporary and part-time contracts.

The impact of the Great Recession of 2008 was immense, since in previous years young and low-skilled people had entered the labor market, most of whom had dropped out of school. Then, in the face of the fall in productive activity, especially men were expelled from the labor market. Youth unemployment grew and so did the NEET rate (young people who neither work, study, nor train).

If in 2013 both rates reached 41.4% and 22.5% (16.4% in people with a higher education level), by the end of 2019 they had been reduced to 24.7% and 14.9 %, although the presence of the youth group in the labor market was also reduced.

On the other hand, the emancipation figures among young people were not good either. Only 18% of them managed to emancipate themselves (among them, 33.5% of men and 48.4% of women between 25 and 29 years old).

In 2019, the average remuneration of young people between 25 and 29 years old was around 7,788 euros (per year) if they were men (with 77.6% of temporary contracts of which 84% were part-time) and a 8% less if they were women (79% of temporary contracts, of which 77% were part-time).

European and Spanish plans to support youth employment

Since 2008 the growth of youth unemployment has been considered a European problem led by southern countries. In response, the European Union proposed various initiatives, notably the Youth Guarantee.

With this instrument, Europe sought to ensure that all people under 25 years of age in NEET status received a good job offer, continuing education, apprenticeship or an internship, within four months after completing formal education or of being unoccupied.

Spain approved in 2014 the National Youth Guarantee System and extended the age of participation to 30 years. Between 2013 and 2019, the young population in a NEET situation fell, particularly the unemployed (592,000 fewer). This is due to:

The increase of 349,000 young people in employment.

The decrease in the youth group (441,000 fewer people).

The increase in inactive young people in training (279,000 more people).

Various evaluations and analyzes have shown that the implementation of the Youth Guarantee did not reach the objectives set by Europe.

Most of the planned actions were designed taking into account the educational level, the level of professional qualification or according to the need to acquire certain skills and abilities of the young beneficiaries.

It was not considered in its design an integral approach, nor aspects of people’s lives beyond the occupational, as conditioning mechanisms of social inequality and multiple exclusion, in an intersectional way, such as gender, ethnicity, age or gender. social class.

In addition, young women in vulnerable situations (inactive, with a low educational level, with disabilities, of immigrant origin or belonging to ethnic minorities and homeless or affected by exclusion in terms of housing), were underrepresented in the design of the measures.

Youth employment in pandemic

The covid-19 pandemic has further aggravated the employment situation of young people under 30 years of age. Especially those who started from a weaker position. They have lost the few existing opportunities and state that they are more afraid of uncertainty than of the pandemic. New obstacles have appeared for their incorporation into the labor market.

The sectors that usually give young people their first step in working life (mainly retail and hospitality) have been the most affected by the pandemic.

One year after the start of the health crisis, the number of employed persons under 30 years of age has dropped by 241,400 and the activity rate (which measures their presence in the labor market) has fallen by 1.5 percentage points. The most affected have been young women: they have a lower employment rate (34%), a higher rate of underemployment (20%), temporary contracts (55.1%), part-time contracts (33.9%) and unemployment (31.3%, reaching 38.4% if they are of foreign nationality).

As the OECD’s Employment Outlook 2020 report warns, young university students will have difficulty finding employment and may see their earning potential reduced throughout their career.

In the first quarter of 2021, approximately 448,000 young people with higher education unemployed, inactive, discouraged and inactive potentially active (56.2% women) and the 88,000 young people in a situation of ERTE (of which 58,900 they are women).

Post-pandemic measures to support youth employment

Once again, the European response to mitigate the impact of the pandemic has been the development of a Youth Guarantee program, created with the aim of reaching as many young people as possible and that integrates the changing realities of the job market and the double digital transition and ecological.

Additional financial support for youth employment measures will be provided under the Recovery Plan for Europe.

For its part, Spain has approved the “Youth Guarantee Plan Plus 2021-2027 for decent work for young people”, which maintains the characteristic elements of the 2014 National Youth Guarantee System, although it incorporates new content and changes in the points of the previous program that proved ineffective.

Future’s expectations

For now we have to wait for the results of this new plan. Getting a good job offer is challenging. And it is urgent to establish minimum quality criteria – also applicable to labor practices – based on a legal definition of quality employment that addresses sustainability in the labor market.

It is a quality job that allows young people to achieve a decent life project, with a sustainable work trajectory, breaking the cycle of temporality, partiality and low wages in which they are installed.

For this, it is necessary to bet on the change to a model of economic growth based on innovation and research, which is capable of generating net quality employment.

An educational system is needed that responds to the changing needs of the economic and productive fabric. And a necessary modernization of public employment services, providing them with more resources, to be able to carry out individualized and supportive care for young people.

At the same time, youth policies should be placed at the center of public policies to generate the necessary synergies that favor a suitable context for the development of young people and their life project.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

M. Àngels Cabasés Piqué is a member of Junts per Catalunya. It has received funds from Santander- Supera Covid Fund.