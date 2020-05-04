Singer-songwriter Frida Sofía Guzmán, daughter of Mexican artist Alejandra Guzmán, served a year using social media as a therapist’s office, where she has recounted her most intimate and painful episodes, including some with her mother and famous family members, among that are his grandfather Enrique Guzmán, his aunt Sylvia Pasquel and his cousins, especially Michelle Salas, the daughter of Luis Miguel.

“Yes, I had a crisis and I was alone and I used the networks to accompany me,” Frida Sofía said this week, as she prefers to identify herself, in an interview with “El break de las 7”, a program on Facebook of the Univision network.

The only daughter of the Mexican rock queen spoke of the weeks she spent in April and May 2019, furiously attacking the women of the so-called Pinal Dynasty, in honor of grandmother Silvia Pinal, one of the last great divas of the era of gold of Mexican cinema.

“They tell me not to speak ill of my family, of the dynasty, that the cloths are washed at home, but to tell the truth is to speak badly?” Asked the 28-year-old woman, who also launched herself as a singer last year with the theme It is not so much.

The eruption of the Frida Sofia volcano began little by little and with one of those silent movements that know how to make noise. First came the deletion of all the photos she had with her mother on her Instagram account.

Then followed the attacks on Michelle Salas, who has made her way as a model and fashion and wellness specialist on social media.

“I was tired of being compared to Michelle. Yes, she is prettier than me. She is one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen, but that does not mean that I am shit,” explained the artist.

The comparisons came in the form of comments on social networks, from fans of the women of the family who demanded that Frida Sofia not be “fine” and “elegant” like her cousin, who refused at all times to talk about the topic arguing that “I do not speak ill of anyone in my family.”

His aunt and grandmother to Michelle, soap opera actress Sylvia Pasquel took sides: “To fight you need two and here I just see a person fighting, so I hope he thinks a lot of things.”

After remembering the scandal that the family experienced in the late 80s, when Silvia Pinal’s 10-year-old couple ended up marrying their daughter Sylvia Pasquel, Frida Sofía revealed that her real big problem was with her mother Alejandra Guzmán.

A BLACK MOTHERS DAY

2019 mothers day was bitter for Alejandra Guzmán. Instead of a congratulatory call, her daughter posted an image on Instagram accusing her of physical and emotional violence.

Soon after, he would write that many times he “put up with his hair” so that he would vomit after a binge. That many nights “I did not sleep thinking that my mom was going to die”.

Guzmán poured gasoline on the fire when he declared in a talk show in Mexico that his daughter suffered from borderline personality syndrome, and revealed that she had been undergoing psychiatric treatment for years.

Amid the shooting of accusations and revelations, photos of the mother appeared next to the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. Frida Sofia said that she had aborted a son of the man, when she learned that she was close to her mother, hinting at a romance.

The grandparents entered the ring. Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán stood up to defend their daughter and practically implored their granddaughter to remain calm.

A NEW EXPLOSION

Little by little things calmed down until last week, when a report was published in the Mexican edition of the magazine TVyNotas, citing unidentified sources, who claimed that Alejandra Guzmán was spending 12,000 a month on her daughter. They also said that the rocker was allegedly still using drugs.

Frida Sofía exploded again, denounced that this was “a lie” and even accused Guzmán’s managers of manipulating her and hiding things from her.

After apologizing for raising the issue amid the pandemic, Alejandra Guzmán issued a statement. “To my daughter [Frida Sofía] I don’t send you money; please do not say something that is not true. Nor does he live in an apartment of that price, “he said of the young woman’s home in Miami Beach, which was said to have cost $ 287,000.

“I only pay the monthly maintenance fee where she lives and the annual taxes from the same department; as well as the car she moves in. She takes care of her food and personal expenses,” he added.

Enrique Guzmán accused Frida of “wanting to become famous” at the cost of her mother. The girl replied by publishing a photo in which she looks like a little girl in her grandfather’s arms with a cigarette in her mouth.

Frida Sofía does not deny that she is still very “hurt” with her mother and declared herself ready for a reconciliation before the cameras, something she had proposed before. She also acknowledged that she wanted a hug from her mother, who raised her alone without the support of her father, “but a sincere hug” and that includes a request for forgiveness.

