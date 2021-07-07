The updates that moved Verstappen further away from Mercedes in Austria

Last weekend, in the paddock of the Red Bull Ring, they kept seeing new parts from Red Bull, so it is not surprising that Max Verstappen praised the progress made by the team that he said “seemed to be on track”.

Red Bull is clearly supporting Verstappen in his fight with Lewis Hamilton for the drivers’ title as well, with the Dutchman regularly receiving updates ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

These evolutions came in the form of two changes in Austria, as Verstappen adopted a different front wing specification than the Styrian Grand Prix.

It also enjoyed more changes to the side deflector assembly, as Red Bull tried to increase performance further on its RB16B.

Red Bull followed the trend started by Haas some time ago from a set of Venetian blind type deflectors.

However, it has continually modified the package to cater for alterations to the surrounding aerodynamic surfaces, while also generally looking for the extra performance that results from direct adjustments.

Red Bull RB16B bargeboard comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In this case, the latest update appears to be the result of the team’s alteration to the high deflector that was used in Portugal, when its shape was changed and placed in front of the head of the ground shaft.

This caused the two lower elements to be boxed behind the deflector, so the team added a third element and expanded them to reach further back on the ground.

The structure in the shape of a Venetian blind that saves the space between the two vertical deflectors has also been modified, with the third and fourth slats from the bottom receiving the most alterations.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front wing comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

The front wing used on Verstappen’s RB16B featured a new main plane design for race two at the Red Bull Ring, with the leading edge at the transition point with the neutral wing section plummeting upward quite a bit. dramatic.

This has a dramatic impact on the well-known Y250 vortex, which is generated by the surface and the pressure differential created by the two joining surfaces. This is often an area designers pay attention to if they need to adjust the car’s downward flow.

Any alteration here, either in the main plane or in the shape of the flaps and their tips just behind, can have a considerable impact on the vorticity, affecting the shape, direction and strength of the vortex by changes in those surfaces.

Red Bull RB16B diffuser detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, a week after the Styrian GP, ​​Red Bull had a new parts delivery which meant that the fully serrated diffuser setup that Verstappen enjoyed in race one could also be found on the race car. Pérez.

