The Polytechnic University of Cartagena It has been selected as a receiving center for the specialization of researchers in the evaluation of food risks. This is an important achievement, considering that only 15 organizations across Europe have achieved this. Nor obtain a specialization scholarship from the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) it’s easy for candidates.

Leonidas Georgalis, an epidemiologist specializing in infectious diseases, contributed a brilliant resume and won one of 15 positions among hundreds of candidates from the EU FORA program.

Since September 2019, he works with the professor of the Food Technology Area of ​​the UPCT, Pablo Fernández Escámez, in the laboratories of the Higher School of Agronomic Engineering to develop a systematized methodology that helps the microbiological control of pathogenic organisms that can grow in products meat. He has specialized in studying the behavior of the listeria and salmonella, two of the most dangerous bacteria for the population and that create the most social alarm among consumers. The training program also includes conducting training courses in different European institutions.

The Polytechnic University of Cartagena is a collaborating organization of the EFSA since 2018. Cooperation with EFSA It is channeled through public consultations, the participation of the academic institution in calls for scientific projects and forming part of the European program of EU-FORA food risk assessment grants.

It was recently held in Madrid a day organized by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) for the presentation of the calls available to the collaborating organizations of EFSA. Both the teacher Pablo Fernández Escámez as the person in charge of the UPCT European Projects Office, Chus Legaz, They attended this conference in which the main lines of research in food safety were brought together.

