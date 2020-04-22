A big headache awaits the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) and F1, that of overwriting a maximum of Grand Prix in a given time, that is to say before the end of the calendar year. Two race weekends have already been canceled due to the coronavirus: Australia and more recently Monaco. However, the stages in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan are postponed.

We will therefore have to find a place for them in a completely disrupted calendar. Admittedly, there will be at least four less races this season, “between 15 and 18” announced Chase Carey, against 22 if everything had gone as planned. But time is running out. The season will not start until June.

And even if the summer break will not exist this year – the teams are currently observing their “shut down” (exceptionally between March and April instead of August), that is, the factories being closed for a period of 21 days – to free up weekends and placing races on it, the equation with several unknowns looks difficult to solve.

Certainties and many gray areas

On average, the amount to pay to appear on the calendar of the world championship of Formula 1 is 25 million euros. Some pay much more, such as Azerbaijan. Others much less, like Brazil. This financial windfall, Chase Carey, president of Formula One Group, cannot be cut.

It is therefore in its interest that the maximum number of races can take place. If the season started in mid-June, which seems unlikely, there would be 24 weeks until the date scheduled for the last Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi (November 29). There is no doubt that the race in the Emirates will be moved. On the other hand, it will close the season for sure, since the state pays dearly for this privilege.

It remains to place the other rounds of the championship. With inevitably difficulties related to the specificities of each. Unable to go to China at the end of the season due to the monsoon. Bahrain and Abu Dhabi have a non-competition pact in the region. It is therefore not possible to place them relatively close in the calendar. What about Zandvoort, who had negotiated for his return to the calendar, the prized place of the first European Grand Prix.

Between 1976 and 1985, the race was held in August. The weather is mild. Why not register for this period? Finally, what races could be missed? “Bad payers” and circuits at the end of the contract will be targeted. Spain, which has struggled to fill its grandstands since the retirement of Fernando Alonso, and which is not linked to the Formula 1 world championship beyond the 2020 season, is likely to be targeted. At least another one will have to be found.