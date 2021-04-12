the unusual tweet from a PSOE deputy to one of the PP

Diego Gago and Omar Anguita. (Photo: PP)

These are times of great political confrontations and tension. And even more so with the Madrid elections just around the corner. Party leaders have us used to strong attacks and even disqualifications. That is why stories like this one powerfully attract attention.

The PSOE deputy Omar Anguita Pérez has starred in it on Twitter, who has dedicated an unusual message on that social network to Diego Gago, presenter of the PP.

“It has been a pleasure to confront and debate during all these years with @DiegoGagoB, representing @NNGG_Es You have been a great political adversary, together with @ManuelCsAv, raising the level of politics”, the socialist politician has assured before adding: Good luck in this new stage as “not so young”! “

Anguita Pérez responded like this to Gago himself, who in the speech with which he said goodbye as president of New Generations remembered his political adversary.

“Although you will hear things here today that you are not going to like, they wanted to be here today, at the end of my stage but also at the beginning of Bea, a fellow deputy. And that says a lot about them. From a monarchist to a republican, from a socialist to a liberal, but here we are. We have, for years, confronted ideas, but always with respect ”, he said.

“And I want to thank you, on behalf of the organization, for having the courage to be here with us today because we will also be with you when you leave,” he added.

Gago and Anguita already starred in another of these unusual moments last year. It happened when the socialist took possession of his seat in Congress itself …

