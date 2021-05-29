The unusual site that ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and his wife chose for their honeymoon

Through their Insta Stories Saul Y Fernanda They have shared that for their first trip as husband and wife they selected nothing less than Croatia, part of the European Union and which has tourist sites of exceptional beauty and the benefits of enjoying the waters of the Adriatic Sea.

The last two weeks have meant for the couple a constant step on airports, since they first married civilly in Punta Mira, Nayarit, then their religious wedding took place in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and they began their honeymoon in this unmissable place and with renewed interest among world tourism.

This is how ‘El Canelo’ and Fernanda Gómez live their honeymoon

Everything that El Canelo has been reserved in terms of his personal life has been forgotten in this, his first trip as the husband of Fernanda and through his official account he has published the beautiful moments that they are living “on the other side of the pond” and shows how tender he is with his partner.

One of the highlights of the trip of Saul Y Gomez It was a romantic dinner in front of the sea, while the sun was setting and how we could see in a video, they enjoyed being alone on the coast, only a guitarist enlivened the moment with soft tunes, which made it a memorable evening.