The unusual robbery that occurred in Colombia that went viral due to an unexpected end

Thanks to social media and security cameras, Several people have been able to collaborate with the authorities when they are looking for the protagonists who have committed a criminal act.

However, these recordings have also given us curious moments, like the one that went viral a couple of days ago.

The curious incident happened in the municipality of Girón, in Santander, Colombia. In the video captured by a security camera you can see the exact moment in which 2 men who were riding a motorcycle are parked next to the curb.

One of the men who gets off the motorcycle and He is dressed in a red sweatshirt and approaches another gentleman who is sitting in the street, who is distracted because he is checking his phone.

Meanwhile, the other person who was traveling on the motorcycle drives away with the vehicle from the place.

The man in the red jacket gets too close to the other who looks at his phone until he cornered violently takes away the objects that he is carrying; Later, it is seen that he asks him to give him everything he carries in his backpack, so he begins to empty it in the middle of the street.

Just when the thief is about to retreat, the two men exchange a few words and the robbery victim removes the mask she was wearing to show her face.

Then, something curious happens with the thief. He changes his posture and begins to return his belongings to his victim and they even merge into a hug.

Then, the thief makes a sign to his accomplice, who has already returned to the place where they were and also greets and hugs the victim of the robbery, who finally, smiling, says goodbye to both with a high-five 3 leave the place.

This curious scene has already gone around the world. According to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, it indicated that the Bucaramanga Metropolitan Police are already aware of this incident.

