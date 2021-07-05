The unusual own goal that occurred in MLS

MEXICO CITY.

During the match between the Columbus Crew, MLS monarch, and the New England Revolution, celebrated on Saturday, an unusual own goal was presented that at the end of the match ended up being decisive in the result.

The set of New England had gone ahead on the scoreboard with scores from Tajon Buchanan at minute 13 and Gustavo Bou at 30 minutes, However, Columbus’s squad managed to react thanks to Gyasi Zardes at minute 39.

Already in the second half of the match, the draw came in an unlikely way, When Revolution defender Andrew Farrell lost sight of the ball in a long stroke, he never stopped running into his goal in an attempt to defend, but ended up being the one who misled his goalkeeper. and sent the ball to the bottom of his arc in the 69th minute.

The moment went viral on social networks because of how incredible the play was, which decreed the final 2-2 between the Columbus Crew and the New England team.

