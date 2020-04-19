The former number 1 of tennis, the Russian Marat Safin, entered the world of conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, stating that the “situation was ready” and that what is currently happening in the world has only one objective: vaccinate people with microchips.

In a conversation on the Instragram social network with the sports newspaper Sports.ru, Safin said that people are being “prepared” for chip implantation.

“In 2015, Bill Gates said that we will have an epidemic, then a pandemic and that our next enemy was a virus, not nuclear war.”, said the former tennis player, known for his interest in esotericism in recent years, according to the sports newspaper.

The 40-year-old former athlete, who is in Russia after being in Spain when the state of alarm was introduced, He noted that he does not believe Gates is a “diviner.”

“I just knew it and everyone was getting ready,” He assured, revealing that at the World Economic Forum in Davos “simulations were carried out two weeks before the virus was known in the world.”

“So why does 5G start? Then the nanochips will be introduced. Everything goes to that. Look at what’s going on around you. People are panicking, everything is as it should be, ”added Safin. He also indicated that he is not saying “nothing new”, because “everything is on the internet”, revealing where he gets this conspiracy theory.

The Russian also considered that information is being withheld from citizens: “I think that not everything is as it is said, it is a prepared situation. But people believe everything, in the horror stories on television (…) ”.

Safin said that civilization will not end, but simply “Soon we will go with the chip” implanted.

When asked if he believes that all the leaders conspired, also the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump, as well as the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the former number 1 in tennis hinted that there are shadow powers.

“I think there are more powerful men than all these leaders (…) Guys who really manage money, owners of the world “who can change things in whatever way they want,” he said.

Asked if these men are a “shadow government,” Safin said, “Say what you want.” “Who are they, the Rothschilds, bankers?” the newspaper asked the former tennis player, to which he replied that These are more powerful people behind that “we don’t even know they exist.”

(With information from EFE)