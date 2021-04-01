The unusual anecdote that unites Andy Ruiz with Chris Arreola

This coming May 1, two greats known to Mexicans, Andand Ruiz and Chris Arreola, both seek to return the reflectors to their faces in what appears to be a very attractive match for the fans, but there is a Little known anecdote that unites both boxers.

During the press conference in which both boxers unveiled your impressions of the lawsuit, Chris Arreola, He was surprised to narrate that in years ago, he had the opportunity to spar with Andy Ruiz.

“When I met Andy I imagine a very nice boy, when we sparred, Andy He was 22 years old, he surprised me a lot with his punch, he had me with his hands behind my back and I said to myself ‘This kid hits hard.’ So I started hitting him too and I thought he was going to retire, but he didn’t. Andy went ahead, it was a funny monstrosity, “he said. Arreola.

Regarding that moment, Andy, He showed all his respect for his rival on May 1.

“I have nothing against Chris, I love him very much and respect him, at the end of the fight I hope to be able to hug him and tell him what a great fighter he is ”. he claimed.

Show Player