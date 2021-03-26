The unusual amulet of Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend not suitable for all stomachs

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. (Photo: Getty Images)

More and more glances are placed on the minor links of the Beckham clan. This time, the attention has been taken by Brooklyn, David and Victoria’s eldest son, and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. If couples show their union with rings or tattoos, the young people of 22 and 26, respectively, do so with a most atypical amulet that they wear in view of the whole world. The detail has been revealed by the actress of Airbender, the last warrior on her Instagram account.

This Thursday Nicola Peltz shared in her stories her wisdom tooth and that of her boyfriend … yes, her real gold-plated teeth. Both wear the other’s hanging around their necks with a chain.

Excited, she wrote “I have our wisdom teeth turned into pendants. Brooklyn, you are my best friend ”, to which he replied with another story:“ Words cannot describe how much I love you. I am the luckiest person on this planet. I will love you forever and ever ”.

The footballer’s son and designer announced last summer his engagement to the actress, daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. Victoria Beckham was enthusiastic about Brooklyn’s relationship and the step taken by the photographer with statements collected by E! On-line.

“I am very happy that Brooklyn has found his soul mate and the girl he wants to spend the rest of his life with at a time when there has been so much uncertainty and sadness. We are very happy and very excited, “he explained, while showing his concern for the model he will choose for the wedding, still undated.

It will be Victoria Beckham’s first wedding as godmother. For the rest of her children – Romeo, 18, Cruz (16) and Harper (9) – she will have to wait …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.