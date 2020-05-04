Horner reveals they had Renault personnel working at Milton Keynes

Both teams unite despite having broken their collaboration in 2018

Formula 1 has come together in recent weeks to help fight the coronavirus. The teams have participated in the so-called Project Pitlane, to manufacture respirators and protective equipment for hospitals. In this important mission, as Horner has revealed, Red Bull and Renault have returned to work hand in hand.

It should be remembered that the relationship between the French and the 12-year-old energy drink team did not end too well when the Red Bull decided to mount Honda engines. However, they have left all the friction behind for a good cause in which they have collaborated together.

“At that point the competitive spirit disappears and it is about finding solutions. We had people from Renault working in our factory, with their equipment, in our facilities. It is unthinkable under normal circumstances,” Horner told the US portal Motorsport. com.

“We had Bob Bell, Renault technical advisor, working with Rob Marshall, Red Bull’s chief designer, coming up with solutions that amazed the industry,” adds the Red Bull chief.

Horner has highlighted the great work that was done and the willingness that all involved put into working together. In addition, he considers that collaboration and having made himself available to the authorities speaks highly of the queen category.

“I think this has said a lot about Formula 1. We had people like Marshall at work. I think he did it three nights in a row and went to great lengths to turn a fairly rudimentary concept into a fully functional and developed respirator,” Horner explains.

Finally, the health authorities rejected the design of Renault and Red Bull. However, Horner assures that in the factory they did not take it as something totally negative.

“Of course, there was a certain degree of disappointment when we didn’t start producing when we were ready. But it was also good news that they didn’t need respirators because that means the needs of the National Health System weren’t that great,” Horner reflects. to end.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.