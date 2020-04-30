What a day for all the fans of Oasis… and although, as much as it seems that the reunion of the Gallagher brothers is more than distant –as much as Liam insists– Today at least they have given us some totally new material to remember those times when we were happy and didn’t know it.

It turns out that on the morning of this April 29, Noel Gallagher used the official networks of Oasis to give a message to all fans: it was nothing more and nothing less than an unpublished ‘song’ of the band, or rather … from a demo. Here is the full text uploaded by the oldest of the Gallaghers:

“Hello, friends. Like the rest of the world, I have had a lot of time to kill, so I finally took a look at it and discovered what was in the HUNDREDS of faceless and brandless CDs that I have in boxes at home. Fate wanted me to meet an old demo that I thought I had lost forever. As far as I know, there is only one version of this song “out there” from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago. I’m not sure if the version of this soundcheck is earlier than the demo, as there is no date on the CD. I know some of you love this song so we thought we would put it “out there” for you to enjoy / discuss. It will be online from midnight. The song is called: “Don’t Stop”. I hope everyone stays safe and tries to cope with confinement with minimal effort. You’re welcome, by the way “

Be careful because this is the first ‘song’ published by Oasis publica officially ’for almost 12 years. And yes, UK midnight is 6pm in Mexico, so … The song has already been released! Without further mention, here we leave them to cry with emotion.

Same and it is a good time to make a prayer chain and that Noel has remembered the good old days of Oasis when opening all those boxes and seeing all those demos … in one of those, he touches his heart and he already says yes to Liam for the Oasis reunion, can you imagine? Who by the way, until now has not said anything, but surely in the next few hours will say something on his Twitter.

And there in case they occupy, Here we leave you an interview that we did to Liam Gallagher a few months ago, talks about his experiences with Oasis, what it meant to him, and even how difficult his musical evolution was.