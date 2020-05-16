© Provided by Infobae

Pampita and little Blanca

On the day that your daughter White I would have been 14 years old, Pampita He used his Intsgram account to pay him a special tribute. “Always in my heart”, wrote the model on the social network where she has almost five million followers.

There, he shared an unpublished video in which his daughter – who died at the age of six in September 2012 – plays with her brother Baptist -that at that time would be no more than four years old- by ​​recreating the faces that the little boy and his parents asked him for.

“Ready … go: faces!”, you hear the model being presented on the other side of the camera. “Tell me faces!”Blanca insists.

And the game begins. Imitates the mythical character of Shrek, the Puss in Boots, with her tender face. “Happy face, sad face,” asks the boy, who is also surprised to ask his sister to put “Potato face”, First and then “Mom’s face”.

While Blanca fulfills Bautista’s requests, the model invites her to put herself in the shoes of a dancer. The girl does not hesitate, gets up from her chair and starts dancing. In the family scene you can hear the laughter and comments of Benjamin Vicuña, who at that time was in a relationship with Pampita. Then they had Beltrán and Benicio.

While his daughter was dancing next to the table – located on the sidewalk of the restaurant – the Chilean actor asks the girl to be careful because the waiter approached with the order. The game continues, already with Blanca stopped, like her brother. She marches, imitates a dog, and asks her mother to watch the video she had just filmed.

In addition to Ardohain, Vicuña and their children, there was a friend of the couple. They celebrated their arrival in the city with a few glasses of champagne. “I want!”, Bauti claims, but they answer that he will be able to drink only when he reaches the age of majority.

Pampita and her daughter Blanca

So, Pampita gives the phone to her daughter, but does not cut the recording. Blanca makes a pan of all those present. And he stops at his mom, who looks at the camera and blows a kiss. “I love you!”Blanca tells him. Excited, the driver answers: “Me too, my love. I adore you”.

Benjamin Vicuña, meanwhile, also dedicated a special post to his daughter. “That look says it all. Happy Birthday my little girl”, wrote the Chilean actor with a photo of Blanca.

Benjamin Vicuña's post the day Blanca would have turned 14

In addition, he made another publication for his mother, who is celebrating the same day as his daughter, whom he called just like his grandmother. And so he expressed it on the social network where he has more than two million followers. “My grandmother Blanca holds my mother Isabel in her arms. Happy Birthday Mom. I hug you with all my strength today and always. We are the same”, he highlighted next to the family photo.

The post that the Chilean actor dedicated to his mother, who is also turning 15 on May 15

