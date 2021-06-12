The unpublished script ‘Long live Russia!’ de Berlanga appears in the Box of Letters

The legacy of Berlanga who kept his safe at the Instituto Cervantes. (Photo: .)

The expectation was maximum to know what was hidden in the Caja de las Letras of the Instituto Cervantes that belonged to Luis García Berlanga and the wait has been worth it. There was an unpublished script titled ¡Viva Russia !, which completes the national saga of the Valencian filmmaker, made up of The National Shotgun, National Heritage and National III.

The text is part of the legacy that the director deposited in the Caja de las Letras in 2008 and which has been opened this Thursday when the hundredth anniversary of his birth.

On May 27, 2008, García Berlanga (Valencia, June 12, 1921 – Madrid, November 13, 2010) saved 1,034 of the old Central Bank vault, converted by the Cervantes Institute into the Caja de the Letters that same year, a sealed envelope whose content he decided not to be revealed until this month of June 2021.

The safe has been opened by the grandchildren of the filmmaker Fidel and Jorge García Berlanga in an event in which Luis García Montero, director of the Cervantes Institute, and Mariano Barroso, president of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, participated. and that has been preceded by a few pasodobles interpreted by the band of the Societat Musical Eslava.

The national shotgun, inspired by Franco’s hunts, is one of the most valued comedies in cinema and considered one of the essential films of Spanish cinema. Both that film and the two other films that completed the trilogy, enjoyed enormous recognition by the public and critics. Viva Russia !, written with Rafael Azcona, was going to be the closing of the filmmaker’s national saga, but the plans went awry after the death of actor Luis Escobar.

During the event, Mariano Barroso, president of the …

