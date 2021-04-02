The unpublished image of Prince Harry enjoying his new life

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via AFP via Getty Images)

It has been a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ceased to be prominent members of the British royal family. Judging by the controversial interview they gave to Oprah Winfrey, the break with the crown and their new life in California has done them good.

Thanks to People magazine, we have been able to learn more about the day-to-day life of the couple in Santa Barbara, where they live in a $ 14 million mansion. The publication has captured Prince Harry on the beach in Montecito playing with Pula, the couple’s black Lab. The grandson of Elizabeth II appears in the photograph with a cap, white T-shirt, shorts, sunglasses and a relaxed appearance.

The image is unpublished but, as Meghan and Harry confessed in the famous interview, spending time on the beach is one of the couple’s great hobbies. In fact, a small cut was aired in which the son of the Dukes of Sussex, Archie, appeared scampering along the shore with his mother, while his father recorded the scene.

In addition to photography, People magazine also includes statements from residents of the area in its report. “He seemed like one more neighbor of Montecito, with his routine, very relaxed and walking barefoot,” one of the people consulted told the publication, who also points out that he has “a great relationship with his dog.”

Meghan and Harry are already preparing for the birth of their second daughter this summer and according to various reports in the US media everything planned. Page Six reported this week that Markle has decided to give birth at home, with an all-female medical team.

Once their daughter is born, the couple will make a hiatus in their professional life to dedicate themselves completely to caring …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.