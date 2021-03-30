The unpredictable effects of the traffic jam on the Suez Canal

The huge container ship Ever Given came out of the jam in the Suez Canal, but the effects of the accident will still be felt for months. (AFP via Getty Images)

After six days blocking the Suez Canal, the huge container ship Ever Given emerged from the jam, but the effects of the accident will still be felt for months, according to experts.

Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority in Egypt, said that at least 113 of the more than 420 ships that waited for the ship to be released are expected to cross the canal on Tuesday morning.

Captain Andrew Kinsey, senior manager of marine risks at German insurer Allianz, warned that delays in the delivery of merchandise will accumulate for a time. “We will see a delay in arrivals and then we will see a sudden increase in ships in certain ports,” he commented on CNBC.

“The fascinating thing about this is that container ships carry manufactured goods, but they also carry parts of manufactured goods,” Kinsey said. “Microchips right now in car production are one of the key things that we’re seeing a global shortage of, which is affecting everything from video games to automobiles.”

The microchip industry has been affected since 2020 by the Covid 19 pandemic and the shutdowns it has caused.

The Ever Given, after being released from the traffic jam in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 29, 2021. REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Change of route and its consequent delay

Another area of ​​commercial loss is the rerouting of some ships to avoid the Suez Canal. They had to circle through the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, which could mean a delay of another eight days. This could potentially add more than $ 24,000 a day in fuel costs.

According to Allianz, in the coming weeks the world could experience a reduction in trade growth of between 0.2 and 0.4% and could cost between 54,000 and 9,600 million dollars.

Alan Murphy, founder of Sea Intelligence, a maritime data and analytics firm, told The New York Times that “all of global retail is containerized, or 90% of it. Name any brand and it will be in one of those containers. “

Three-quarters of all container ships traveling from Asia to Europe arrived already late at the end of February, according to Sea-Intelligence, a research company in Copenhagen. The blockade on the Suez Canal will make the situation worse.

When the ships move through the canal again, they are likely to reach heavily trafficked ports, forcing many to wait before they can unload – an additional delay.

“This could make a really bad crisis worse,” Murphy said.

The 220,000-ton mega-ship was released on Monday by a fleet of tugs, aided by high tides, which ripped the bow of the giant four-football field from the canal bank, where it had run aground last week.

