The unpredictable: Everything that technology wants and cannot control, the new book by Marta García Aller), reminds us that, although there are many attempts by technology to reduce the degree of uncertainty, reality is itself a non-linear dynamic system.

In other words: achieve a certain degree of control over something discovers that new oceans of uncertainty, either because that control produces unexpected side effects or because we are aware of more microcauses, inextricably connected with each other, that previously went unnoticed.

Something

Marta’s book has inspired us for some entry in Xataka Ciencia, When there is uncertainty, we become more nationalistic. We have also read you a small excerpt to show how Marta hilvana striking and shocking curiosities to build her story:

Marta has also been kind enough to answer some questions that she addresses in one way or another in the book:

Do you think you’re going to be out of a job because of the algorithms?

Anyone can run out of work, but it is not worth always blaming algorithms. The machines are going to take care of the predictable, the humans of everything else. But we are going to have to wake up to adapt to this change as quickly as possible.

It is urgent to reinvent ourselves for what is coming. The good thing is that artificial intelligence does not always take the work away from humans, it also helps us find one. While I was writing ‘The Unpredictable’ I consulted with an algorithm that predicts what you are going to be when you grow up based on your own vocation and abilities, analyzing more than 3,000 professions that will be in high demand in the coming decades. It is designed to help adolescents seeking career guidance but also adults who want to redirect their career towards professions with more future. In the book I tell in detail how I did the test and the report with my future jobs prepared by this algorithm suggested that I train to earn a living as a current technological and political analyst. These are professions that are going to be in great demand by companies between now and 2050 and, to be honest, I am very lucky because I am more or less dedicated to it as a journalist. He also recommended that I become a philosopher, that perhaps many people do not know but it is a profession with a great future in the era of algorithms. We are going to have to teach machines to act ethically and for that, humans have to agree on what the hell that means.

The Unpredictable: Everything that technology wants and cannot control (Non-Fiction)

Are we getting better?

Optimism can be a dangerous bias in times of a pandemic. Believing that everything is going to turn out well can slow down the effort to adapt and, above all, to put the means to stop infections. For everything to get better, it is necessary to invest much more in science and education. The future is not built alone. In ‘The Unpredictable’ I dedicate an entire chapter to how some algorithms jeopardize democracy because they polarize society. It will be increasingly difficult to know what is true and what is not, especially with deep fake. And that of not being able to believe in our own eyes requires a critical thinking capacity for which we must begin to prepare.

Artificial intelligence is an extraordinary tool that will allow us to advance in many fields. Without a doubt, health is the highest priority and we are experiencing promising advances. It also poses privacy and security challenges, and I look at those challenges cautiously because it is urgent to start asking all those questions. What we do with algorithms designed to predict crime is no longer a science fiction question. It is happening. And so there is an urgent need to ensure that this technology helps us build a fairer and not an unfair society.

What do you think has been the most positive innovation in recent years? And the most negative?

I think we must get out of the Manichean reductionism of the good and the bad when we talk about technology. Artificial intelligence is a huge advance that will transform everyday life in all areas, just as electricity began to transform it a couple of centuries ago. Advances in robotics are one of the most extraordinary innovations in recent years. And just as there is social robotics, which can allow everything from improving care for the elderly to helping hospitals prevent coronavirus infections, there are also ‘killer robots’ or murderous robots that are programmed for war and are a threat that needs urgent regulation. But the good and the bad are human concepts. It is our job to manage these innovations in ways that are beneficial. In ‘The Unpredictable’ I dedicate an entire chapter to human stupidity, which is what is really dangerous for the future.

Do you think we are ideologically polarizing?

Definitely. There is an increasing polarization and it has a lot to do with how we inform ourselves through social networks. If the algorithms are created to make visible the most striking content that generates the most interactions, whether true or false, instead of the most relevant, the consequence is that we have a society that is increasingly less informed and more biased because it only consumes content that gives it the reason or irritate him a lot. It is important to get out of the echo chamber and be aware of that bias.

Plurality begins by looking for diversity on our screens and also turning them off from time to time. Twitter is not the real world. And the problem is that journalists and politicians sometimes forget that they are too influenced by the debates in networks where the most visible, although not the majority, are the polarized voices. Polarization and populism also re-emerge at times of great uncertainty. And the uncertainty started long before the coronavirus arrived. It has a lot to do with the uneasiness of not being able to imagine what future awaits us or what the world of tomorrow will be like. Populisms offer simple answers and when the brain looks for an Almax for so much uncertainty, it receives the first solution that gives it respite. Although not realistic. The new era of technical predictability is characterized, paradoxically, by an epidemic of uncertainty. The antidote is getting used to living surrounded by the unpredictable.