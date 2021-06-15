the unprecedented SUV version of the compact

The new generation of the Opel Astra scheduled for 2022 could debut the following year an unprecedented Cross version with SUV / crossover tints. Here you have the first data.

June 15, 2021 (15:00 CET)

The future Opel Astra Cross 2023 with aesthetic overtones of the newly updated Grandland 2021

The road book of new launches and projects within the Stellantis Automotive Group It is practically updated daily. If yesterday the leading role was for the new generation Alfa Romeo Giulietta, on this occasion, another compact model of the group’s C segment, the Opel Astra, is the one that monopolizes all our attentions.

In past articles published on Autopista.es, we already told you that the Opel firm is finalizing the development of the new generation Astra, whose world premiere is scheduled for the end of this year or the beginning of next. Well, the new range of this popular vehicle could include a Unreleased crossover / SUV design version codenamed Astra Cross.

Opel Astra 2022, according to our illustrator Schulte

In fact, as some French media have just advanced, the New Astra SUV-type project already has its own internal numbering code (the OV54), a variant that will be added to the also confirmed versions of the five-door and the Sports Tourer station wagon.

East new project OV54 is being developed almost at the same time as the new Peugeot 308 SUV (with code P54)So in the family of compact models of the Stellantis group there will be at least two variants of this type in a couple of years. In the case of Astra Cross OV54 will sit between the five-door Opel Astra and the Opel Granland SUV, recently updated, a vehicle the latter that could be replaced in 2024.

With the development of this unpublished version for the compact of the German brand, Opel thus responds to the strong demand from customers who are seduced by vehicles with a certain adventurous touch in their design.

The new headlights that the Opel Astra 2022 will have

Opel Astra Cross 2023: design and engines

Offering a body with five-door silhouette but with a clearly differentiated line from that of the five-door, the Opel Astra Cross 2023 will show a sports rear area with a more pronounced curvature in the ceiling, without forgetting of course the typical crossover / SUV aesthetic details, with very marked wheel arches, a slightly raised body and various anti-shock or protection elements on the outside. For obvious development cost reasons, this new Astra Cross OV54 will incorporate the specific Vizor type grill, the front doors, as well as the interior configuration of the 5-door and station wagon versions. The cabin style, therefore, it will adopt the new philosophy PurePanel, a digital technology interface that links the instrumentation behind the wheel and the central touch screen of the multimedia system.

Under the hood, the range of engines will be similar to that of its “cousins” Peugeot 308 and DS 4 which, like the Astra, are based on the latest evolution of the EMP2 technical platform, known as V3. Therefore, we will find an engine of 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder gasoline with 110 and 130 hp. On diesel, the offer will be limited to the block 1.5 BlueHDi of 130 CV. Finally, a proposal plug-in hybrid combining the 1.6 PureTech four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor will be available in 180 and 225 hp versions.