The unprecedented operation to exhume the victims of the Valley of the Fallen

A Republican flag flies, with the Valley of the Fallen in the background, on the day of Franco’s exhumation in 2019. (Photo: JON NAZCA via REUTERS)

The slow machinery of the bureaucracy and budgets has meant that it has taken five years to comply with what a judge already ordered in 2016, once again putting the patience of the victims’ families and memorialist associations to the limit: this Last week, the Government has asked the City Council of San Lorenzo de El Escorial (Madrid) for the urban planning license to start the works that allow locating, identifying and decently burying Civil War combatants, mostly Republicans buried in the Valley of the Fallen against their will.

The departure of the dictator, Francisco Franco, in October 2019, settled an outstanding debt, but there are more. According to the census of the Ministry of Justice, there are 33,833 people buried in the seven chapels and crypts of the Basilica of the Holy Cross, more than 12,000 of them unidentified. They are national and republican combatants, brought there between 1959 and 1983 from graves and cemeteries throughout Spain to fill – in many cases without permission or information to families – the pharaonic monument ordered to be erected to the greater glory of the regime.

A very complex process begins, both technically and emotionally, whereby about sixty families hope to find the remains of their own and give them a burial and affection in peace.

The start of the battle

With the 665,000 euros budgeted by the Ministry of the Presidency, which is the one in charge of historical memory, a process that was started by the hopeful stubbornness of the family of Antonio and Manuel Lapeña Altabás, two brothers from Villarroya de La Sierra (Zaragoza) shot by the coup plotters in 1936. They were buried in a ditch in nearby Calatayud and later, in an attempt to satisfy the generalissimo, the mandatari …

