The unprecedented farce of the Stuttgart star: false name, manipulated age …

Never seen in the world of football. In Germany they hallucinate during the last hours with the ‘case Silas Wamangituka ‘, one of the great stars of Stuttgart, who has recognized that he has played for two years with a false identity. As reported by the German club itself, the African footballer competed with a false surname and date of birth, all due to the alleged blackmail of his former agent.

“I have lived in recent years in great fear for myself and for my family, who are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The truth is that it has been a very hard step to reveal my story»Explained Silas, whose real and full name is Silas Katompa Mvumpa. He was born on October 6, 1998 in Kinshasa, so he is a year older than previously thought, and he hopes that this nightmare will end forever.

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Wamangituka arrived in Germany at the age of 19 from France, where he had played in the second division, having previously passed through Belgium. Stuttgart assures that its striker has been the victim of its representative, who changed his surname to hide his past connection with a sports training center in his country and not have to commission.

In the club’s statement, the player explains that during this time he has been fearing that his family in Congo would end up paying the consequences if he explained his story and that doing so now has been “a very difficult step.” The control commission of the German Federation will now analyze the situation and make a decision, although in Stuttgart they trust that the player will not be sanctioned because he is the victim of this whole murky affair.