Returning to their workplaces after social isolation, employees have encountered these unpleasant surprises

By: Luz Camacho

In Mexico, the workers in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic are about to return to their offices, since yesterday President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented the route to “the new normal” and stressed that the first phase will begin on May 18.

So we share some of the unpleasant surprises with which They found some employees in other parts of the world who had not been in their work places for 2-3 months. For example, in Xinjiang, China, a man named Zhang was surprised because he had only been away for a week and a great fungus they had grown up on a wooden tea table.

Or as in a Mall in Malaysia which closed on March 18 due to the pandemic. At the same time, the air conditioning installations were closed and the high humidity in the region caused the appearance of mold, which destroyed all leather items.

Employees returned to work on Sunday for training and were horrified by the condition in which They found luxury items.

The pictures show how the shoes, bags and wallets are covered with a thick layer of mold.

A spokesman for the Mall He said that all the damaged goods had been evacuated. Several employees with protective equipment put the goods in bags, then thoroughly cleaned and disinfected all the spaces.

And there is also the case of a woman in Glasgow, Scotland, who on May 12 recalled that he had left a banana in a drawer of his desk nine weeks ago when the isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic began in his country.

Mhairi-Louise Brennan posted on social media that she couldn’t stop thinking that she forgot the fruit, with visions of a “liquid disaster and surrounded by flies and worms that were chasing her.”

A while later, Brennan continued her obsession and tweeted, “Knowing that there is a banana in my work desk drawer, which was there for 9 weeks, makes me feel very anxious.”



His anxiety was so great that he drove to his office to inspect the damage that had been caused.

The woman was not alone in words, but filmed the moment she found the banana. The images show just a smaller, parched black fruit, far less creepy than she had imagined.

Deleted last video just incase Gwen Staffani sued me. Just imagine the song * This shit is bananas B-A-N-A-N-A-S * in your head as I dramatically open the drawer k? The unknown was killing me so I’ve drove to work to see wit the damage was. I presented … a 9 week old banana. pic.twitter.com/M6w1Jv3MqV – MLB (@ mlcoolj2) May 12, 2020

Fortunately, he said, upon entering his office there was no bad smell. And, instead of all the disaster he had imagined, he was “shocked” to discover that the banana it had simply been reduced to “some kind of crisp black cardboard material.”

However, Brennan gave his desk “a good cleaning”.

In the comments Brennan received, some were very emphatic about asking him not to break the banana peel. Others shared their experiences of food left behind in their offices or vehicles that they no longer returned to after the quarantine began.

With information from Yahoo News and Afamily)